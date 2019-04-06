IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP: MS Dhoni wins toss, elects to bat against Kings XI Punjab

MS Dhoni wins the toss and puts his team in to bat first on a hot afternoon in Chennai. (IPL)

IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match here Saturday. CSK made three changes, handing Scott Kuggeleijn his IPL debut besides bringing in Harbhajan Singh and Faf du Plessis in place of injured Dwyane Bravo, Mohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur. Kings XI have brought back Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye in place of Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb ur Rahman.

The game is touted as a battle of leadership styles of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravichandran Ashwin. Dhoni’s ability to stay calm and keep his cool even in the trickiest of situations versus Ashwin’s aggressive approach and out-of-the-box decisions would certainly make for an interesting contest.

The two teams have three wins each and both will try to outdo each other to take the upper hand.

Defending champions CSK suffered their first defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians in their last match after three straight wins, and they would hoping to get back to winning ways as they return to their ‘den’. The two previous matches at MA Chidambaram stadium have produced contrasting performances. While Royal Challengers Bangalore were shot out for 70, Rajasthan Royals made CSK sweat before going down by eight runs on a better surface for the batters.

KXIP skipper Ashwin, who was part of CSK before the franchise let him go, would be looking to put his best foot forward against his former team.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Scott Kuggeleijn, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sam Curran, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami.