IPL 2019: Chris Gayle storms to 4,000 runs in IPL

By: | Published: March 26, 2019 6:29 PM

Chris Gayle was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2009.

Gayle struck 79 off 47 balls helping Kings Punjab XI reach a formidable total of 184 in 20 overs.

Devastating West Indian batsman Chris Gayle reached the milestone of 4,000 runs in IPL in the match against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. He took just 112 innings to reach the milestone making him the fastest in the history of IPL. Gayle struck 79 off 47 balls helping Kings Punjab XI reach a formidable total of 184 in 20 overs.

Chris Gayle was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2009. Gayle switched sides and was an integral part Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2010 to 2017. Chris Gayle went on to score the fastest century for the Virat Kohli-led team. He reached his century in just 30 balls and went on to score 175 against the Pune Warriors which is the highest score by any batsmen in IPL. Gayle has also scored the maximum number of sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Suresh Raina became the first batsman to reach the 5,000 run mark in IPL. He achieved the milestone against RCB in the opening game of VIVO IPL 2019. The other man who is just behind Suresh Raina is Virat Kohli who would be hoping to reach the landmark in the next game. Kohli is just 46 runs short of the record.

Raina is now the 8th highest run scorer in the IPL with 6 centuries and 25 half-centuries to his name.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. IPL
  4. IPL 2019: Chris Gayle storms to 4,000 runs in IPL
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
5 reasons why Arun Jaitley thinks Rahul Gandhi’s Rs 72,000 minimum income scheme is ‘bluff’
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi's income guarantee promise to burst fiscal discipline: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Kumar
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Rahul Gandhi’s income guarantee scheme a game changer or a sham? Here’s what India needs instead
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
Ministry of Power approves plan for 131 EV charging stations in Delhi
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition