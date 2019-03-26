IPL 2019: Chris Gayle storms to 4,000 runs in IPL

Gayle struck 79 off 47 balls helping Kings Punjab XI reach a formidable total of 184 in 20 overs.

Devastating West Indian batsman Chris Gayle reached the milestone of 4,000 runs in IPL in the match against the Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur. He took just 112 innings to reach the milestone making him the fastest in the history of IPL. Gayle struck 79 off 47 balls helping Kings Punjab XI reach a formidable total of 184 in 20 overs.

Chris Gayle was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders back in 2009. Gayle switched sides and was an integral part Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2010 to 2017. Chris Gayle went on to score the fastest century for the Virat Kohli-led team. He reached his century in just 30 balls and went on to score 175 against the Pune Warriors which is the highest score by any batsmen in IPL. Gayle has also scored the maximum number of sixes in the Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Suresh Raina became the first batsman to reach the 5,000 run mark in IPL. He achieved the milestone against RCB in the opening game of VIVO IPL 2019. The other man who is just behind Suresh Raina is Virat Kohli who would be hoping to reach the landmark in the next game. Kohli is just 46 runs short of the record.

Raina is now the 8th highest run scorer in the IPL with 6 centuries and 25 half-centuries to his name.