IPL 2018: What is Jio Cricket Gold Pass?

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has been a roller-coaster ride so far. In the first week of the tournament, we have had many nail-biting encounters that have nicely set up the remaining league. Sunrisers Hyderabad is on top of the IPL points table with three wins in three games while Mumbai Indians are at the bottom with three losses in as many games. In case you are a cricket fan and are having a tough time following the league with no access to television, Jio has introduced its Cricket Gold Pass which will help you watch all the action from IPL 2018. Here is all you need to know about it:

What is Jio Cricket Gold Pass?

Jio Cricket Gold pass is a Rs 251 pack. Under this, Jio offers benefits like 102GB 4G data with a validity of 51 days. This means that the pack will cover the duration of the Indian Premier League. This pack offers 2GB high-speed data per day to Jio customers after which the speed is reduced to 64kbps. The pack has been specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of cricket fans and do not offer other benefits like unlimited calling and daily 100 SMS like all other plans.

How to purchase Jio Rs 251 pack for IPL 2018?

1. Go to the official website – https://www.jio.com/en-in/4g-plans. You can also use MyJio app to purchase the pack.

2. Here you will find all the Jio plans including the Jio Cricket Pack that costs Rs 251.

3. Select the plan, enter your Jio mobile number and follow the instructions.

4. Install JioTV app where you can start streaming all your favourite IPL matches online on the go.

Meanwhile, Airtel had introduced a Rs 499 postpaid recharge plan through which the customers can watch IPL 2018 live streaming on Airtel TV app. The prepaid customers, on the other hand, can watch matches for free via Hotstar but will be charged for the data consumed for watching the matches.

BSNL had also launched a new IPL 2018 recharge pack. This plan priced at Rs 248 offers 3GB data per day with the validity of 51 days. Customers can purchase the pack only till April 30.