IPL 2018: Virat Kohli becomes leading run scorer, check top 5.

IPL 2018: Virat Kohli surpassed Suresh Raina to become the highest run-getter of Indian Premier League.(Source: PTI)

Virat Kohli added another feather to his hat against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday when he surpassed Suresh Raina to become the highest run-getter of Indian Premier League. The RCB skipper has over 4590 to his name while Raina has 4,558 runs. At third position is Rohit Sharma with 4345 runs followed by Gautam Gambhir and David Warner. Kohli was the lone fighter against MI in 203 runs chase. He score an unbeaten 92 runs but failed to lead his team to victory.

Suresh Raina

Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina has amassed 4558 runs in 163 matches.(Source: BCCI)

Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina has amassed 4558 runs in 163 matches. However, this season he hasn’t made any impact in the two matches. So far, he has amassed mere 18 runs against his name. Raina is just behind Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma for hitting most sixes in IPL. He has sent the ball flying over the ropes 174 times so far.

Rohit Sharma

He is considered as a naturally gifted batsman in the world and has time and again showcased his talent. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma is a prolific batsman and with his consistent performance he had amassed 4345 runs. He is considered as a naturally gifted batsman in the world and has time and again showcased his talent. This season he has gathered 138 runs and the knock being of 94 against RCB.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has scored 4345 runs in 163 matches at a strike rate of 124.51.(Source: Twitter)

Under his captaincy, KKR lifted the IPL trophy two times i.e. 2012 and 2014. Apart from a good captain, he can also be called as a most efficient batsman. He has scored 4345 runs in 163 matches at a strike rate of 124.51. Gambhir also boasts a top score of 93 and has scored 36 fifties to his name.

David Warner

Australian opener David Warner has amassed 4014 runs out of 114 matches with a strike rate of 142.13. (Source: BCCI)

Australian opener David Warner has amassed 4014 runs out of 114 matches with a strike rate of 142.13. He also holds the highest score of 126 runs and has 160 sixes, 36 fifties and three centuries in his IPL career. Unfortunately, the former Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman has been banned from IPL following the ball-tampering scandal.