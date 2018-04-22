IPL 2018: These 5 batsmen have covered most distance on pitch; Virat Kohli tops list

IPL 2018: Indian Premier League has been a fine example of leading run-scorers who have shown that you can still score big without hitting too many boundaries. (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: T20 is often considered as a format where players just stand and hit the ball as hard as they could. However, over the years there have been a few players who have shown the importance of building an innings and running hard between the wickets even in this format. The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has been a fine example of this as some of the leading run-scorers have shown that you can still score big without hitting too many boundaries. Here, we will look at some players who covered the most distance in this season of IPL till Friday:

Virat Kohli

After 4 matches, Virat Kohli was the leading run-scorer in the tournament and given his fitness, it was no surprise that RCB skipper had also covered most distance on the pitch. He ran 1.67 kms from 65 singles and 9 doubles (83 runs). Since 2008, Virat Kohli has run 44198 yards (off his own bat!) or 40415 mts, which is 40.5 kms.

Kane Williamson

After 4 matches, the SRH skipper had scored 148 runs out of which 78 came from running between the wickets. Williamson has run 57singles, 9 doubles and 1 triples, covering a total distance of 1.44 kms, putting him on the second spot in the list.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is seen as the next biggest thing in Kerala and after 5 matches, scored 75 runs from running between the wickets. He scored 53 from singles, ran 8 doubles, 2 triples and has covered 1.38 km.

Dinesh Karthik

KKR skipper Dinesh Kartik is not only doing great with his wicketkeeping but also spreading his magic with the bat this season. He has scored 194 runs out of which 73 came from 49 singles and 12 doubles where he covered a distance of 1.32 kms.

Karun Nair

The Karnataka batsman Karun Nair has emerged as an anchor for Kings XI Punjab. He scored 63 runs by sprinting between the wickets out of which 44 were singles, 8 doubles and 1 triple, he covered a distance of 1.28 kms.