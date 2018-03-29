IPL 2018: Tata Motors enter three-year partnership with BCCI

Tata Motors on Thursday evening announced that it has entered a three-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (Source: IPL)

Tata Motors on Thursday evening announced that it has entered a three-year partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Under this deal, Tata’s compact SUV will be an official partner for the popular T20 tourney the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said that having a brand like Tata on board is a great testament to the Indian Premier League. “We are delighted to have Tata Nexon as an official partner of the IPL. Having a leading Tata brand on board is a great testament to the IPL. We look forward to delivering great value to both the brand as well as the company,” Shukla said.

Tata Motors would leverage the IPL to showcase its product in the stadiums. It also plans to come out with on-ground engagement plans during the course of the tournament. “We are on an aggressive growth curve currently and would like to ride on the cricket wave to further strengthen our brand among the younger customer groups,” Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Mayank Pareek said.

The company has big plans to capture the audience attention on ground, on-air and across digital space, he added. “We hope to drive value from this association,” Pareek said.

The 11th season of the Indian Premier League will start on April 7. In the opening match of the season, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians is led by Indian opener Rohit Sharma while CSK which is returning to IPL after a gap of two years, will be captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will take place on the same day with some of the biggest names from Bollywood including Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and Jacqueline Fernandez set to perform at the Wankhede Stadium.