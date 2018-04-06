IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad team 2018, squad analysis, players: Full list of SRH fixtures and list of matches with venue

IPL 2018: It won’t be wrong to say that SRH without Warner is like Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo.

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad team: The Sunrisers Hyderabad hit hard by the ball-tampering scandal will take on the Rajasthan Royals in Match 4 of IPL 2018 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The ‘Sun’ for the ‘Risers’ of Hyderabad has set even before it could rise. Their star captain and the best players of last season, David Warner has been banned for a year due to ball-tampering against South Africa, and hence will not be featuring in this year’s IPL. It won’t be wrong to say that SRH without Warner is like Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo or West Indies without Vivian Richards at its peak. Yes, there are a number of other match-winners in SRH squad but Warner’s absence will be deeply felt. With Warner out of the scene, Kane Williamson will be leading the SRH side, a player who might have found it tough to make it to the playing XI otherwise.

The Hyderabad team management comprising of VVS Laxman as the mentor and Tom Moody as coach managed to tick all the boxes ahead of the 11th IPL edition. The orange army looks extremely balanced and have all that it takes to repeat their heroics of the 2016 season when they won the IPL under Warner’s captaincy. In Williamson, they have a great leader if not an explosive batsman.

Excellent fast-bowling unit and spinning options:

Unlike most of the other sides in the Indian Premier League, Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to put together some of the finest fast-bowling units in the last few years. Once again they followed the strategy that has worked so well for them in the past. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be leading the fast-bowling attack that also includes some fine Indian names like Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, T Natrajan and Siddharth Kaul. All of them are capable to bowl in the death overs and have proved their utility in the past.

Hyderabad’s biggest strength will be their spin attack led by Afghanistan’s spin virtuoso Rashid Khan. The 19-year-old leg-spinner bought for Rs 9 cr in IPL auction 2018 had picked up 19 wickets from 14 matches last year. He can bowl in the powerplays and can also roll his arm in the death-overs.

This year, Rashid Khan will have the luxury of bowling alongside Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan who will have a big role to play with the bat too in Warner’s absence. The management have another good option in Bipul Sharma.

Finding the right combination:

Just like other franchises, finding the right combination with the local talent can be the task at hand for SRH. They have eight foreign players in the squad. The quality in Indian pacers, allows SRH to play four overseas batsmen or all-rounder. With Williamson a certainty at the top with Dhawan in Warner’s absence and Rashid Khan in the lower-order, the management is left with two slots.

Manish Pandey will bat at 3 with Wriddhiman Saha and Deepak Hooda taking up the number 5 and number 6 position between them. This leaves SRH with the job of filling the number 4 slot and they can do it by bringing in Shakib-Al-Hassan who has been waiting for a bigger opportunity in the IPL and is probably at the peak of his career.

The one overseas position left is of an all-rounder which can be taken up by either Mohammad Nabi or Carlos Brathwaite depending upon the conditions.

However, this would mean that Yusuf Pathan who is virtually an IPL legend will have to sit out, at least for the initial few matches. SRH can always bring in Pathan if they want to play a fast-bowler in Chris Jordan at some part of the competition.

SRH Key Players: Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Hooda.

SRH schedule and list of matches with venues for IPL 2018:

Monday 9th April 2018

Match 4, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals

Thursday 12th April 2018

Match 7, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Saturday 14th April 2018

Match 10, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata- Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Thursday 19th April 2018

Match 20, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Chennai Super Kings

Tuesday 24th April 2018

Match 23, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai- Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Thursday 26th April 2018

Match 25, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab

Sunday 29th April 2018

Match 28, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur- Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Saturday 5th May 2018

Match 36, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils

Monday 7th May 2018

Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Thursday 10th May 2018

Match 42, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi- Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunday 13th May 2018

Match 46, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai- Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Thursday 17th May 2018

Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Saturday 19th May 2018

Match 54, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.