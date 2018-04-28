IPL 2018: Shreyas Iyer says dropping Gautam Gambhir not his decision

DD skipper Shreyas Iyer cleared the dust by revealing that it wasn’t his but Gambhir’s decision to sit out. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

IPL 2018: The Delhi Daredevils took a big decision on Friday after the Gautam Gambhir was dropped from the playing XI for the match against KKR, days after the southpaw stepped down as the captain. There were different theories doing rounds on the social media about who was behind the decision. The new DD skipper Shreyas Iyer cleared the dust by revealing that it wasn’t his but Gambhir’s decision to sit out.

“I didn’t make any call, to be honest. It wasn’t my decision to drop him. He himself decided to sit out, which was really courageous decision with him being the captain in the previous matches. The respect for him has gone really high. It’s really [good to] see when a captain, if he’s not playing well, he backs out. Colin [Munro] came in and gave us the desired start,” Iyer said after the match, according to a report by TOI.

Delhi Daredevils eventually won the match and took its points tally to 4. Colin Munro and Prithwi Shaw gave a good start to the team in Gambhir’s absence after which Glen Maxwell and Shreyas Iyer dominated the KKR bowlers, taking the score to 219. Iyer, in his first match as DD captain, scored 93 runs from 40 balls, ending the team’s losing streak.

”It’s just that we got a good start. Everyone was aware of what they had to do and contributed really well. It was a team effort. It wasn’t an individual game. Everyone stepped up to the mark and started taking responsibility,” Iyer said after the match.

Gambhir had, on Wednesday, had stepped down as skipper of the establishment after they had dropped to the base of the IPL 2018 table, winning just one out of six matches. The announcement was made during a press conference in Delhi. Gambhir has played 154 matches in IPL since 2008 scoring 4217 runs. Although he is placed at the fourth spot in the highest IPL run tally, the southpaw failed to find his form this season. Gambhir only scored 85 runs at a strike rate of 96.59 in six matches.