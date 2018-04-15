IPL 2018 Shocker! Woman molested at Wankhede during Mumbai Indians-Delhi Daredevils match

A woman has accused a man of molesting her during an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Wankhede stadium on April 14.

The police have arrested the accused on the basis of a complaint filed by the woman. Earlier today, he was produced before a local court, which sent him to a two-day police custody. According to media reports, the accused allegedly works for a contractor at the Wankhede stadium. The incident is believed to have taken place near the Sachin Tendulkar stand.

Yesterday’s incident is one among the many molestation incidents which have tarnished the image of this star-studded league.

Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Preity Zinta had lodged a complaint in June 2014 against industrialist Ness Wadia for abusing her and even molesting her by grabbing her arm. The incident had again taken place at the Wankhede Stadium on May 30, 2014, during an IPL match.

Also, former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Luke Pomersbach was reported to have followed a woman from the United States, stalked her to her hotel room and attempted to molest her, in 2012, during the fifth season of the league.

The cricketer was also arrested by the Delhi Police. However, the charges were later dropped.