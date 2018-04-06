IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore team, squad analysis, players: Full list of RCB fixtures and list of matches with venue

IPL 2018: RCB will be led by Virat Kohli.

IPL 2018: In the 10-year long history of the Indian Premier League, there has been nothing more frustrating than being an RCB fan. Almost every year, the franchise puts together the best possible squad on paper, yet the trophy has eluded them for a decade now. Once again, RCB are a strong contender in IPL 2018, with a new look and without-Chris Gayle squad. One thing that team management has probably done differently this year is that it has gone for utility and in-form players instead of the big names.

The team’s chances will depend on two of their biggest stars – Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers who are arguably the two best batsmen of the modern day. However, there are a number of players in that squad who can win matches on their own. Brendon McCullum will not only strengthen the team’s batting order but his experience and skills as a captain will also benefit Virat Kohli. Washington Sundar is another key buy for RCB who may win matches for the franchise, not just with the ball but also with the bat. The problem for RCB, however, will be to select their playing XI.

Strong batting order:

On top, they have four good opening options in – Brendon McCullum, Quinton de Kock, Parthiv Patel and Manan Vohra which will force Virat Kohli to bat at 3 despite his impeccable success as an opener in the IPL. In an ideal world, one would want to open with McCullum and de Kock but with teams allowed to play only four overseas payers, one of them may have to sit out. At number 4, will be AB de Villiers followed by a young Sarfraz Khan or Mandeep Singh at 5.

With Chris Woakes and Washington Sundar taking up the number 7 and 8 slots, RCB is left to fill the number 6 position which will most likely be taken by an all-rounder. The management can choose between Moeen Ali, Corey Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme, depending upon the opposition and bowling conditions.

At some point in the tournament, we may also see both Sarfraz and Mandeep play in order to get McCullum and de Kock open the batting for RCB.

Lack of quality Indian fast-bowlers:

This has been a big problem with RCB that they have tried to solve for a few years but have failed with great consistency. In Chahal and Sundar, RCB have two quality Indian spinners but when you look at the fast-bowling unit, Umesh Yadav is the best they have who hasn’t played white ball cricket for India since November last year and also lost his place in the Test side.

The next option is of Mohammed Siraj who was brilliant for SRH last year but has failed to replicate the success since then. Then, there are a couple of other domestic performers like Kulwant Khejroliya and Aniket Choudhary who do not have a record to back their abilities at this level.

This may force the RCB management to either play three spinners with Moeen Ali coming in as an all-rounder or include both Tim Southee and Chris Woakes in the playing XI, sacrificing one of their overseas batsmen.

RCB key players – Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Brendon McCullum.

RCB schedule and list of matches with venues:

Sunday 8th April 2018

Match 3, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Eden Gardens, Kolkata – Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Friday 13th April 2018

Match 8, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab

Sunday 15th April 2018

Match 11, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rajasthan Royals

Tuesday 17th April 2018

Match 14, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai – Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saturday 21st April 2018

Match 19, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi – Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wednesday 25th April 2018

Match 24, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Chennai Super Kings

Sunday 29th April 2018

Match 29, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders

Tuesday 1st May 2018

Match 31, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians

Saturday 5th May 2018

Match 35, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – Chennai Super Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Monday 7th May 2018

Match 39, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad- Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saturday 12th May 2018

Match 45, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils

Monday 14th May 2018

Match 48, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali – Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Thursday 17th May 2018

Match 51, 20:00 IST (14:30 GMT), M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru- Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Saturday 19th May 2018

Match 53, 16:00 IST (10:30 GMT), Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur – Rajasthan Royals v Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.