IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: Rajiv Shukla officially declares mega-event open

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: The event will start at around 5 PM.

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates: An electrifying opening to the 11th IPL season. Following IPL chairman, Rajiv Shukla’s declaration of officially announcing the extravagant T20 domestic league, Bollywood stars had set the Wankhede Stadium to fire. Although Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra were absent from the mega-event, Hrithik Roshan, Prabhu Deva, Tamannah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan had rocked the stadium with their emphatic performance. Mika Singh also rocked Mumbai by dedicating his songs to Salman Khan.

This year the opening ceremony will only be attended by two captains – Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to logistical reasons. The show is scheduled to begin at around 6:15 PM but the official broadcast for the event will start at 5 PM. The toss for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match will take place at 7:30 PM while the match will start at 8 PM.

Here are IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Updates:

We’ve won all the three titles for this wonderful crowd here. Looking forward to starting this tournament on a good note – @mipaltan Captain @ImRo45 ahead of tonight’s opening game. pic.twitter.com/peSEb4422G — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2018

6:50 pm: All the three titles we have won is for this crowd. We will try to get this cup back. We’re prepared and tonight is going to be an exciting game, said Rohit Sharma.

6:37 pm: Tamannah Bhatia dances on Baahubali song.

6:32 pm: Rohit Sharma walks out to a rousing reception at the Wankhede and keeps the trophy back into play!

6:25 pm: OMGGGGGGGGGG! IPL has been embraced by none other than King of Dance himself -Prabhuuuuuuuu Deva.

6:22 pm: Varun Dhawan is the first performer of the day. He has rocked the stadium with his electrifying performance.

6:19 pm: IPL 2018 has been officially declared open by Rajiv Shukla.

6:07 pm: Before the tournament kicks off, let us have a look at important rules of IPL.

5:24 pm: The eight captain for this year’s IPL are: MS Dhoni (CSK), Rohit Sharma (MI), Ajinkya Rahane (RR), Dinesh Karthik (KKR), R Ashwin (KXIP), Gautam Gambhir (DD), Kane Williamson (SRH), and Virat Kohli (RCB).

5:07 pm: Hrithik Roshan, Jacquline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan on Friday did a rehearsal with their troops ahead of the opening ceremony.

5:03 pm: Wankhede Stadium is all decorated for the opening ceremony.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony: Hrithik Roshan to perform at the extravagant event. (Twitter)

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: The opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

???? The eight captains pose with the silverware as the VIVO #IPL is all set to commence in Mumbai tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Zn3MDFjSnA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 6, 2018

You can also watch IPL 2018 opening ceremony live streaming online on Hotstar.