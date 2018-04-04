IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony date, live telecast, performers, timing, venue, celebrities; all you need to know

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: From dates to venue all you need to know

IPL 2018 Opening Ceremony: The opening ceremony for eleventh IPL season is just hours away. The IPL opening ceremony will kick off at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the same venue that hosted 2017’s final. The players and fans are all in for fireworks this season as franchises have invested alot in their batting this time. In previous IPL editions, the extravagant T20 domestic league has embraced mesmerizing performances from top Bollywood stars and the management will continue the tradition this year as well. Although Ranveer Singh and Parineeti Chopra have pulled out of the event due to personal reasons, Hrithik Roshan and Varun Dhawan are all geared up to entertain the audience.

These actors had a long rehearsal with their troops at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The IPL 2018 will also see the return of two of the old franchises – Chennai super kings and Rajasthan Royals, who have a massive fan base. A pinch of freshness will also be witnessed with the new broadcaster – Star Sports, new look sides and a few new captains but one thing will is not likely to change is the competitiveness of the teams and enthusiasm of the crowd.

The IPL 2018 will begin on April 7, 2018, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. A total of 60 matches will be played at nine venues across 51 days. In the opening game of the season defending champions, Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings.

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will take place on the same day, before the opening game. Since four teams have their matches on the next day, only Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni among the captains are likely to attend the event. Here is all you need to know about IPL 2018 opening ceremony:

IPL 2018 opening ceremony date:

Unlike the previous editions of the Indian Premier League, the IPL 2018 opening ceremony will take place on the same of the opening match. It will take place on April 7 i.e. Saturday, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony time:

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony will start at 5 pm on April 7. It will be a 90-minute show which will end at 7:15 PM, 15 minutes prior to the toss between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The match will start at 8 PM.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony LIVE telecast:

The IPL 2018 opening ceremony live telecast will be available on all the Star Sports channel. Fans can also watch the live streaming on Hotstar.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony performers:

Even though the names have not been made official, various reports suggest that a number of A-listers like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be performing at the IPL 2018 opening ceremony. It was also reported that actor Ranveer Singh was supposed to perform at the event but due to some injury, he has pulled out of the event. Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan was roped in to replace Ranveer Singh at the event. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra pulled out to due to her busy schedule.

IPL 2018 opening ceremony venue:

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League opening ceremony will be witnessed at the Wankhede stadium.

What time does Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 1st match starts?

The first match of IPL 2018 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will start at 8 PM.