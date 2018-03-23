IPL 2018: More than half of the tickets of April 8 KKR vs RCB cricket duel sold out

More than half of the tickets of Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening match against the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 8 has been sold out, claimed the ticketing partner of the event. (Twitter)

More than half of the tickets of Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening match against the star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on April 8 has been sold out, claimed the ticketing partner of the event. In just a matter of four days, most of the tickets in the denomination range of Rs 400 to Rs 26,000 for hospitality boxes have been sold out, BookMyShow, the exclusive ticketing partner for the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise, said in a media statement. “KKR is thrilled at the unprecedented response to the ticket sales this season,” KKR CEO Venky Mysore said. “Kolkata is known for its passionate cricket fans. The ticket sales for KKR’s matches are off to a flying start,” Albert Almeida, COO-Non-Movies, BookMyShow said.