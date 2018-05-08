IPL 2018: Mohammed Siraj posts emotional message after Virat Kohli, other RCB players visit his home

Mohammed Siraj with Virat Kohli at his home. (Source: Instagram)

Before Royal Challengers Bangalore faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, pacer Mohammed Siraj played host to his fellow RCB teammates amid sumptuous biryani and Hyderabadi delicacies. Skipper Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal were among those who visited Siraj. The images and videos of this visit were shared by RCB players on social media platforms.

Siraj who was bought by the franchise for Rs 1 crore also got emotional after the visit. He thanked his teammates with an Instagram post. “ALHUMDULILLAH!!! It was an honour for me and my Family to welcome you all???????? Thanks a lot for taking out your precious time and joining us at place for dinner ???????? It really means a lot????????????,” the post read.

Son of an autorickshaw driver, Siraj and his family used to live in a small two-room house in the narrow lanes of Khaja Nagar in Banjara Hills before moving into a new house in Towli Chowki last year. He had impressed everyone while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season of IPL and also made his India debut earlier this year.

RCB, however, lost the match by 5 runs while chasing a mediocre target of 146 runs. Batting first, Williamson scored 56 off 39 balls while Shakib made 35 for SRH but it was Siraj (3/25) and Southee’s (3/30) fiery spell that eventually put brakes on the opposition.

In reply, Parthiv Patel got RCB off to a brisk start scoring 20 off 13 balls before Shakib Al Hasan (2/36) caught him plumb in front of the wicket. Skipper Virat Kohli (39) and opener Manan Vohra (8) added 36 runs for the second wicket before the latter was cleaned up by Sandeep Sharma. The middle order also failed to get going as RCB fell short by 5 runs.

By virtue of this win, Sunrisers have consolidated their position at the top of the table with 16 points from 10 games.

RCB, on the other hand, are standing on the verge of elimination with just six points from 10 matches. Besides needing to win their remaining four games, RCB’s fortune will also depend on the outcome of other matches.