IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: KL Rahul gives away trophy to crowd after Mumbai Indians match, Watch video

Rahul was seen giving away his trophy to the crowd present at the stadium. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2018, MI vs KXIP: Despite KL Rahul’s mayhem at Wankhede Stadium, Kings XI Punjab could not pull off a win against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. The 26-year-old opener played a fiery 94-knock, however, it went in vain as Punjab lost to Mumbai by three runs so close to the play-offs. Jasprit Bumrah was adjudged the ‘Man of the match’ as he got rid of Rahul in his last over to help Mumbai make a comeback in the match. Rahul’s dismissal derailed Punjab’s chase.

Rahul was awarded the Orange Cap for being the highest run-scorer in the tournament and also was awarded the most ‘Stylish Player of the Match’. The dejected-opener while going back to the dressing room was captured doing something no-one thought of. Rahul was seen giving away his trophy to the crowd present at the stadium. The video went viral on social media instantly.

WATCH VIDEO:



After a brilliant batting display, Mumbai bowlers had managed to restrict Punjab to 183/5 to bag two crucial points. With this victory, Mumbai now sit at the fourth spot with 12 points while Punjab slipped to the sixth spot. Chasing 187, openers Lokesh Rahul (94) and Chris Gayle (18) provided a steady start, scoring 34 runs in four overs. But Gayle was departed in the same over by pacer Mitchell McClenaghan.

Aaron Finch (46) and Rahul then forged a crucial 111-run partnership. The duo slammed Punjab bowlers all around the park and also played some beautifully crafted shots. But just when things seemed good in the middle, Finch was dismissed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the 17th over. His 35-ball knock was laced with three boundaries and one six.

New batsman Marcus Stoinis (1) also failed and got dismissed in the same over. While trying to match the increasing run rate, in-form Rahul was also dismissed by Bumrah in the 19th over. His 60-ball innings was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Middle-order batsmen Axar Patel (10 not out), Yuvraj Singh (1) and Manoj Tiwary (4 not out) tried to reach the target but failed. For Mumbai, Bumrah scalped three wickets while McClenaghan took two wickets.