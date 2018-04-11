IPL 2018: Matches scheduled for Chennai to be shifted to another venue as Cauvery protests take toll

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings fans during match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Source: CSK)

IPL 2018: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly decided to move the matches scheduled to be held in Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium to another venue following the Cauvery protests, ANI reported on Wednesday, citing sources. The decision was taken by BCCI after the CSK vs KKR match at Chepauk on Friday. The match was played amid tight security as about 4000 policemen guarded the stadium. Despite this, there were incidents of a few people hurling shoes inside the ground. The police had detained three fans in connection with the case. Chepauk or MA Chidambaram Stadium is the home ground of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings and was to host 7 matches this season.

Chennai Super Kings first match against KKR was played despite threats and protests by various Tamil Nadu groups. During the match, a couple of miscreants were detained by the police for hurling a shoe at India international Ravindra Jadeja. The incident reportedly took place in the eighth over of the KKR innings when unidentified protestors hurled shoes at Jadeja, who was stationed at long-on.

The footwear missed the player and fell near the boundary rope as Du Plessis and Lungi Ngidi who were not playing the match were taking a stroll. The match was preceded by massive protests from various groups and activists due to Cauvery water dispute prompting IPL governing council chairman Rajeev Shukla to seek government intervention.

Chennai Super Kings was impressive in their second game and chased down a strong total of 202 runs to earn two more points in the tournament. Chasing a target of 203 runs, Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu got CSK off to a flying start. The hosts lost their way in the middle overs as Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni failed to carry the momentum and got out cheaply.

However, England batsman Sam Billings kept Chennai in the game with his clean-hitting. Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja gave final touches to the innings, taking Chennai Super Kings on top of the points table.

Various political parties and outfits have demanded cancellation of IPL matches in Chennai, saying it was being held at a time when the state was witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed issue. On February 16, the Supreme Court raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and compensated Tamil Nadu by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin.

The court had granted six weeks to the Centre to formulate a scheme to ensure compliance of its 465-page judgement on the decades-old Cauvery dispute, modifying the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal award of 2007. The six-week period ended on March 29.