IPL 2018: Manoj Tiwary does a Lasith Malinga? KXIP cricketer’s unusual bowling action has Twitter in splits

IPL 2018: Manoj Tiwary bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: They say cricket is a funny game and on Thursday night, Kings XI Punjab player Manoj Tiwary did his best to justify it. Making his first appearance this season, Tiwary, came into bowl in the eighth over and immediately caught the eye with his ‘slingy’ bowling action which reminded fans of Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga. Some people even compared his action to Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav. Tiwary just bowled one over in the match where he gave away 10 runs but that was enough to become the talk of the town on Twitter.

Surprisingly, Tiwary who has been out of the international team for a while now, used to be a leg-spinner. However, he has reworked on his action and bowled off-spin in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In an interview to indianexpress.com before the game, Tiwary had talked about his new action.

The West Bengal cricketer had said that he has developed a unique bowling action and hopes to unleash his ‘slingy’ when an opportunity comes his way in IPL 2018.

“I have developed a unique round-arm technique, that may come handy for the team when required. I am pretty sure that people will be surprised with my bowling performance. I have started bowl with a pretty low round-arm action and it is not easy for batsmen to hit. I have been pretty successful and economical with it in regional T20 tournaments where pitches have been slow. So yes I am hoping to do well with it,” he had said.

As it turned out, the outing wasn’t as great as he would have hoped for Tiwary.

Here are a few Twitter reactions:

Manoj tiwary’s crazy bowling action. Reminds me of galli cricket ????????#SRHvsKXIP — Asif Lalani (@asif_rinku) April 27, 2018

Is this action even legal??????

Funny from Manoj Tiwary though..#SRHvKXIP — Vaishali♀ #MI (@vaishali_45) April 26, 2018

With that bowling action, Manoj Tiwary will make even Kedar Jadhav and Lasith Malinga jealous. #IPL — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) April 26, 2018

First time I’m watching Manoj Tiwary bowl. Is that sling action even legal? I though Malinga was an extreme but this is ridiculous. #SRHvsKXIP #IPL2018 — Rohith Nair (@RohithNair) April 26, 2018

#SRHvKXIP

So Manoj Tiwary was the replacement ????????????????????????.

He can’t even replace a gully cricketer. Lol

RIP kxii — Aman Kumar (@beingamankumar) April 26, 2018

Chasing a target of 133 runs, Kings XI Punjab lost the match by 13 runs. The Hyderabad bowlers led by Rashid Khan produced an inspiring bowling display and turned the tables around. Rashid picked up 3 wickets for 19 runs while Shakib finished with the figures of 18/2.