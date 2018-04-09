Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Cricket Score IPL 2018, SRH vs RR Updates: Shikhar Dhawan fiery innings, Williamson’s master class thrash Royals by 9 wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane’s new look side to go against Kane Williamson’s orange army.

IPL 2018 Streaming Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Score: Tame. That’s the word for this Royals innings. They’ve been blindsided by a predictably professional Sunrisers bowling attack. Sanju Samson played a graceful knock at No. 3 but his inability to bat long has impeded a middle order that looked very rusty and didn’t have a lot of answers against spin or pace. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler did not fire at all, and neither did anyone else in that lineup. Billy Stanlake recovered from a difficult start and Siddharth Kaul was outstanding in the middle overs after Shakib-al-Hasan snuck in a cute little spell to strangle Royals. This chase is tailor-made for Kane Williamson, who should come out with Dhawan as the opener in a few minutes.

10:52 pm: The way Dhawan and Williamson have played, it does not look that SRH will have any difficulty in filling the void created after David Warner’s ban.

10:50 pm: I really like the way Tom Moody and VVS have shaped this SRH team. Unlike RCB who tried to but still haven’t addressed their bowling woes, SRH strengthened their weakest link which was the middle order by roping in Pandey, Shakib and Pathan. Now their entire unit looks solid. To me, they are the top contenders for the title

1:28 pm: Shikhar Dhawan fires.

10:20 pm: Oh that’s a poor call, a part of his heel is behind as the foot lands. Nigel Llong has got this wrong

10:15 pm: Holy Molly. Williamson was waiting for that. He’s reading the bowler like an open text book.

10:12 pm: I love Williamson as captain of SRH. Apart from his leadership skills, I get to see him playing every game.He is too good of a player to sit out on overseas player limit.

10:05 pm: Unadkat has been given the responsibity now.

9:35 pm: Speaks volumes of the quality of a bowling side if Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the one to have the worst bowling figures

9:30 pm: I think Siddarth Kaul has some potnetial, hopefully the Indian selectors can have a look at him for Tests/ODI’s or Twenty20’s, absolute quality player from what I’ve seen!— He’s been in the squad without making a debut.

9:27 pm: Rashid Khan to Kulkarni, 1 run, googly, back of a length and in at leg stump. Whips it wide of short fine off the back foot.

9:25 pm: Jos Buttler has been out twice to legspinners in nine IPL innings. And with that the tally goes up to three in ten innings.

9:20 pm: Bhuvi is back. One of the best death over bowlers who is active in cricket. Another name that comes to my mind is his partner in crime- Jasprit Bumrah.

9:12 pm: “What a start from Sakib!!! He is not a man for sitting in the bench!!!

9:00 pm: Saha and the bowler have convinced Williamson to take the review on this lbw. It’s a bat-first-or-pad situation.

8:42 pm: Ben Stokes has been dismissed twice by Rashid in seven deliveries before today’s game. He was nearly out for a third time in that over. Overall, he’s been out eight times to right-arm wrist spinners off the 75 balls he’s faced.

8:38 pm: Rashid Khan’s Smart Economy of 4.89 between overs 6-15 is second-best only to Mustafizur Rahman’s 4.66 since 2015. Mustafizur delivered during a title-winning run in 2016, Rashid played a stellar role last year. Can he live up to the lofty expectations again?

8:36 pm: Rashid to bowl to Stokes. Slip in place. Stokes doesn’t like wristspin too much.

8:26 pm: Stanlake is predominantly an inswing bowler. 62.5 percent of his 9.3 overs in the IPL prior to this have moved in. He hasn’t bowled any inswingers today.

8:15 pm: Stanlake to Samson, 1 run, low full toss on the pads, flicked to fine leg’s left.

8:12 pm: Nice little sliding doors moment there. If Rahane had been switched on the ball before and picked up the easy single, Short would have been off strike. — And maybe run out at the other end.

8:00 pm: Kumar to Short, OUT, direct hit from Williamson! Short is struggling. Sunrisers’ captain swoops in from mid-off to pick up his mistimed drive and fells the stumps…Short is caught short. Stunning work from Williamson. Short took off early for the run after punching on the up but there wasn’t one there.

7:55 pm: I have seen Ben Laughlin bowl in BBL, his slower balls are hard to pick even for the best.

7:40 pm: Pitch condition: Not much can be said about the wicket, as there have been very few matches played at this venue. But, generally, the wicket here is considered as a flat track, which tends to slow down as the game progresses. This means that the spinners would enjoy bowling here more than the pacers.

7:35 pm: Overseas players:

Sunrisers: Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Kane Williamson, Shakib Al Hasan

Rajasthan: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin

7:23 pm: Good evening! It’s time to shut the ark – they’re all in. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will play their season openers tonight and we will have a perfect sequence under “played” on the IPL points table after they’re done. It is, of course, a return to the IPL for Rajasthan Royals and they’ll want to emulate CSK on that front; a win would be the perfect start, particularly after losing their only retained player before the season even began. There’s an equally big dent in the Sunrisers’ camp with the absence of Warner, but as far as “leadership groups” go, Sunrisers are blessed with the best. They begin at home and you can expect them to have all bases covered.

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals squads:Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shikhar Dhawan XI: Kane Williamson (capt.), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Rajasthan Royals XI: Ajinkya Rahane (capt.), D Arcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Laughlin, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat