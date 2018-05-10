IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming RR vs CSK Live Score: On which channel to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE telecast on TV

IPL LIVE Streaming RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

IPL LIVE Streaming RR vs CSK: Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against each other at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in the 43rd match of IPL 2018. In their previous match, Rajasthan Royals rode on Jos Buttler’s 82-run innings and clinched a 15 run win over Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Buttler’s blitzkrieg and Krishnappa Gowtham’s bowling. Gowtham picked two wicket-haul restricted KXIP at 143 for 5. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings won against RCB in a low-scoring match courtesy Dhoni’s crucial 31-run innings. The game-changer of the match can be touted to be Yuzvendra Chahal’s 18th over in which the CSK skipper had hit him over the ropes thrice.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, May 07, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya