IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live match: On which channel to watch SRH vs RR Live score on TV

IPL 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, LIVE Streaming Online: Kane Williamson, captain of SRH had won the toss and followed the trend of choosing to field first. Rajasthan Royals led by Ajinkya Rahane was put to bat first in match four of Indian Premier League at SRH home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. For Hyderabad, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Williamson and Shakib-al-Hasan are the four overseas players while Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin make the cut in the Rajasthan’s team.

Both teams even before the extravagant T20 domestic league kicked off were hit hard after their captain David Warner (SRH) and Steve Smith (RR) were banned for ball tampering.

Rajasthan, who are back in the tournament after serving a two-year suspension, and Hyderabad will thus not only miss their leadership skills but also two quality batters in their ranks. India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will be leading Rajasthan in Smith’s absence while New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson will captain the Hyderabad franchise. Hosts Hyderabad will depend on India and England openers Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales, drafted in as a replacement to Warner, to deliver the goods at the top.

RR looks a better side on paper despite Smith’s absence. They have a few exciting players in the team including the England duo Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting looks weak without Warner even though it has other quality players like Shikhar Dhawan and Kane Williamson. Their bowling, however, is one of the best in the tournament, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar leading the fast-bowling attack.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, April 09, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 will be going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. The pre-match telecast will begin one hour before the start of the match.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 squads?

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Rajasthan Royals- Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror