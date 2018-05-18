IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, SRH vs KKR: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, SRH vs KKR: Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad in the 54th match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. In the previous match, Sunrisers Hyderabad was given a mammoth target of 218 runs by Royal Challengers Bangalore which they found hard to chase as they fell short of 14 runs to win the match. However, Kane Williamson’s classy 81 and Manish Pandey’s 62* tried hard to reach the target but could not make it and ultimately lost the match by 14 runs. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders ended their home battle in VIVO IPL 2018 on a cheerful note when they vanquished the Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. Man of the match Kuldeep Yadav impressed everyone with his bowling as he took four wickets from his spell at an economy rate of 5.00 which helped the team to defeat the RR by a comfortable six-wicket win.

When is SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Where will SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 squads?

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.