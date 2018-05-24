IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, SRH vs KKR Eliminator 2: When and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, SRH vs KKR Eliminator 2: The winner of the match will play CSK in the final.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, SRH vs KKR Eliminator 2: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens with an aim to book a place in the IPL 2018 final scheduled to take place on May 27. The Sunrisers have lost their last four matches and would be hoping their batsmen to step up if they want to go past an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders who have won their last four matches. In their last match against Chennai Super Kings, SRH bowlers tried to make a match at Wankhede even as their batsmen surrendered putting up just 140 runs on board. Kane Williamson has been in sublime form but needs more help from players. Sandeep Sharma’s failure to pick wickets with the new ball is another concern for SRH.

KKR, on the other hand, put up a spirited performance against Rajasthan Royals to book a berth in the next round. Dinesh Karthik has led his side well, contributing with the bat. The biggest positive for the home team would be Andre Russell’s return to form.

When is SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 Eliminator 2?

The first eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on May 23 i.e. Wednesday.

Where is SRH vs KKR, IPL 2018 Eliminator 2?

The match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It is the home ground of Kolkata Knight Riders.

On which channel to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The SRH vs KKR match will be broadcast live on television by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

How to watch SRH vs KKR LIVE Streaming Online, IPL 2018 Eliminator 2?

You can get all live score updates on FinancialExpress.com. The match will also be streamed online on Hotstar.

Here are the squads for the match:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Deepak Hooda, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Basil Thampi, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Yusuf Pathan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Carlos Brathwaite, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Billy Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Tom Curran.