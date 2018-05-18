IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, RR vs RCB: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur in the 53rd match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday. In the previous match, Rajasthan Royals got off to a brilliant start but the middle-order collapsed as the team was restricted to a below-par score of 142 runs. Apart from Rahul Tripathi (27) and Jos Buttler (39) no other batsman managed to get going. The team would face a bigger challenge against Royal Challengers Bangalore with two of its biggest stars – Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes leaving for England. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore kept its hopes of making to the playoffs alive as AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali scored magnificent half-centuries against Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking their side to a victory. RCB won the match by 14 runs.

When is RR vs RCB, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

Where will RR vs RCB, IPL 2018 be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will RR vs RCB, IPL 2018 start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be RR vs RCB, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch RR vs RCB, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 squads?

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.