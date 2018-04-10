RR vs DD LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 LIVE Score: On which channel to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE telecast on TV

IPL 2018: In a desperate need for a win, the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Daredevils will face each other at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils LIVE Score: Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday. Royals’ have played the same team while Daredevils have included Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Nadeem and resting Amit Mishra and Daniel Christian. The Rajasthan Royals surrendered against Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack scoring just 126 runs in their first game and were not able to score a six in the full match. This was the fourth time in IPL where RR failed to score a six. The bowling didn’t look that great either as SRH chased down the total comprehensively with 9 wickets left. On the other hand, Delhi Daredevils were outclassed by KL Rahul’s 14-ball fifty in Mohali. However, there were a lot of positives for Gautam Gambhir who scored a half-century. The batting-order is something that DD probably needs to look at and the skipper would also be hoping for an improved performance from two of his experienced Indian bowlers – Mohammed Shami and Amit Mishra.

When is Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Where will Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be played?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 start?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Daredevils, IPL 2018 squads?

Rajasthan Royals squad – Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Delhi Daredevils squad – Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Glenn Maxwell, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammad Shami, Gautam Gambhir, Trent Boult, Colin Munro, Daniel Christian, Jason Roy, Naman Ojha, Prithvi Shaw, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Avesh Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.