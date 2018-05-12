IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, MI vs RR: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match will be played on Sunday, May 13.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, MI vs RR: In the 47th match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that can possibly shape the top 4, Mumbai Indians will play against Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday. Mumbai Indians in its previous match thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by a huge margin of 102 runs. Ishan Kishan’s blazing knock of 62 runs from 21 helped Mumbai Indians to a massive win, moving it to the 4th spot in IPL 2018 points table. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals in its previous match beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets. Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler struck his fourth successive half-century and scored a total of 95 runs off 60 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes while chasing a target of 177.

When is MI vs RR, IPL 2018 match?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match will be played on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Where will MI vs RR, IPL 2018 be played?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will MI vs RR, IPL 2018 start?

The 47th match of IPL 2018, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 8.00 PM IST.

Where will be MI vs RR, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2018 match will be telecast on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch MI vs RR, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Match can be watched on Hotstar.

What are Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018 squads?

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Rajasthan Royals squad: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.