IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, KXIP vs RCB: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, KXIP vs RCB: Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, KXIP vs RCB: Kings XI Punjab will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore in the 48th match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the previous match Kings XI Punjab were given the highest run chase ever in the history of IPL. KKR posted 245 runs target which KXIP failed to chase and lost the match by 31 runs. Pursuing the humongous total, KXIP got off to a good start as the two openers Lokesh Rahul(66) and Chris Gayle(21) kept the scoreboard ticking. Punjab captain Ravichandran Ashwin (45) and Aaron Finch (34) also attempted to chase the mammoth socre but fell short eventually. On the other hand, Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli(70) and AB de Villiers(72) lit up the Feroz Shah Kotla with their batting prowess on Saturday night and helped the team secure a five-wicket win over Delhi Daredevils.

When is KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2018 match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2018 will be played on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Where will KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2018 be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2018 start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2018 squads?

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.