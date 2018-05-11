IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, KXIP vs KKR: When and where to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, KXIP vs KKR: In the 44th match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, KXIP vs KKR: In the 44th match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kings XI Punjab will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Saturday evening. A loss in this game for either side can make their way to the playoffs, tough. Punjab is coming into the match after a loss 15-run loss against Rajasthan Royals while Kolkata Knight Riders loss their last game to Mumbai Indians by 102 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin faces a big challenge of getting the best out of his batsmen. Apart from KL Rahul and Chris Gayle, no other KXIP batsman has managed to play a match-winning knock. This may force the management to bring Yuvraj Singh or Aaron Finch back to the playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, need to pull itself up after the morale-crushing loss. Apart from Chris Lynn and Nitish Rana, no other KKR batsman had managed to score more than 50 runs and Andre Rusell’s fitness is not helping the team’s cause either. Prasidh Krishna has looked good so far but went for a lot of runs in the last over which may force the management to bring Shivam Mavi back into the playing XI.

When is IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR match?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Rider IPL 2018 will be played on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Where will IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR be played?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Rider, IPL 2018 will be played at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time will IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR start?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Rider, IPL 2018 will start at 4:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be IPL 2018, KXIP vs KKR be telecast live?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Rider, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, KXIP vs KKR?

Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Rider match can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Rider, IPL 2018 squads?

Kings XI Punjab full squad: Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Zadran, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, David Miller, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Singh Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Christopher Gayle, Ben Dwarshuis, Akshdeep Nath, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Manzoor Dar, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.