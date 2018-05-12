IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, CSK vs SRH: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns on Sunday, May 13.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online, CSK vs SRH: In the 46th match of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Sunday evening. In the previous match, CSK’s bowlers failed to perform well and in spite of Raina scoring 52 off 35 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six, Chennai lost the match to Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad in its previous match managed to outclass Delhi Daredevils. Sunrisers’ star performers Dhawan (92) and Williamson (83) played brilliant innings. Even Rishabh Pant’s (128) valiant century went futile for his team and DD lost the match by nine wickets. However, Pant’s unbeaten 128 runs from 63 balls made him the highest run scorer in IPL which is scored by an Indian.

When is CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns on Sunday, May 13, 2018.

Where will CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 be played?

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 start?

The 46th match of IPL 2018, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will start at 4.00 PM IST.

Where will be CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2018 match will be telecast on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Live streaming of Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad can be watched on Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.