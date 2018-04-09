CSK vs KKR LIVE Streaming Online IPL 2018 LIVE Score: On which channel to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE telecast on TV

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: In the fifth match of the Indian Premier League, the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE Score: In one of the finest counter-attacking innings in recent editions of IPL, Russell came in at 89 for 5 and then took the bowling apart with as many as seven sixes being hit off West Indies teammate Dwayne Bravo, including three in an over. Russell was involved in a half-century partnership with skipper Dinesh Karthik (26) as KKR went onto post a good total. CSK captain MS Dhoni’s strategy to use his slow bowlers in the initial stages on a surface aiding spin worked well but Russell had other ideas as he attacked the pacers including Shardul Thakur (1/37 in 4 overs) and Bravo (0/50 in 3 overs).

Bravo, who was frugal against Mumbai Indians in the first game, was taken for 50 runs in three overs with Russell hammering him all over the park, sending two balls out of the stadium. Earlier, Sunil Narine got off to a flying start as he did in the game against RCB and smote Deepak Chahar for two big sixers on the leg-side in the first over of the match. However, he fell off the first ball he faced from the experienced Harbhajan Singh (1/11 in 2 overs) in the second over, going for a big hit to be caught by Suresh Raina.

Chris Lynn, the dangerman, appeared to be getting into his groove and had hit four boundaries, before being castled by Ravindra Jadeja for 22. Nitish Rana underlined his potential in his brief knock of 16 before an edge lobbed up to Dhoni. Robin Uthappa, who appeared in good touch, hitting three sixes in his 16-ball-29 was run-out as Raina’s throw caught him short of his ground. The talented young Rinku Singh didn’t last long and fell to Shardul Thakur to leave KKR in a spot of bother at 89 for 5 in 10 overs.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played on Tuesday, April 10, 2018

Where will Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be played?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

What time will Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 start?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 will start at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place 30 minutes before the match starts.

Where will be Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 be telecast live?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 going to be aired on all Star Sports channel. Star is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League.

Where can one watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 LIVE Streaming Online?

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2018 can be watched directly on Hotstar. For all the latest updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit FinancialExpress.com.

What are Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018 squads?

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.