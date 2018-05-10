IPL 2018 live score today, DD vs SRH Live scorecard, Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Orange army one win away from play-offs

IPL 2018 live score today DD vs SRH scorecard: Kane Williamson’s army one win away from play-offs.

IPL 2018 live score today DD vs SRH scorecard: Comfortably placed atop the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will look to extend their five-match winning streak when they face bottom-placed Delhi Daredevils at the Feroz Shah Kotla. The Kane Williamson-led side has more or less assured themselves of a place in the play-off after winning eight of their 10 matches to pocket 16 points while Delhi’s campaign has been lacklustre with just three wins from 10 outings. Out of the 11 times that these two teams have faced each other, Sunrisers hold an edge having won on seven occasions as compared to Delhi’s four victories. In their last meeting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Sunrisers romped home by 7 wickets as Delhi once again squandered a great start to lose the plot in the dying stages. Delhi’s woes this season has been compounded by an inconsistent opening partnership, despite teenager Prithvi Shaw going great guns blazing at the top.

Besides Shaw, young skipper Shreyas Iyer and stumper Rishabh Pant form the backbone of Delhi’s batting and would be hoping to put on another brave effort against the best bowling line-up this season. It would also be interesting to see whether Delhi still persists with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who had a torrid season so far.

On the bowling front, New Zealander Trent Boult have led his resources well with the young Avesh Khan, Liam Plunkett and all-rounder Vijay Shankar while leg-spinner Amit Mishra have also been amongst the wickets. Coming to the Sunrisers, it’s been their bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins — Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan — who have been instrumental in defending sub-150 scores.

WATCH| IPL LIVE Streaming DD vs SRH

Here are Delhi Daredevils vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score:

Here are Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T. Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jorda, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales.