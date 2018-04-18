IPL 2018 Score RR vs KKR Cricket Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Updates: Dinesh Karthik, Nitesh Rana steer team to 7 wicket win

IPL 2018 Score RR vs KKR Cricket Score: Ajinkya Rahane will aim to extend winning run.

IPL 2018 Score RR vs KKR Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Tuesday. KKR won their last game against Delhi Daredevils to snap a two-game losing streak while RR beat Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore to extend their winning run to two games.

KKR and the hosts made no changes to their teams from the last game. Kolkata on Monday registered their first win over Delhi – a convincing 71-run triumph – after two successive defeats to CSK and SRH respectively. KKR’s in-form Nitish Rana smashed a 35-ball 59 with Andre Rusell hitting a 12-ball 44 to ensure their first win. The Dinesh Karthik-led side will look to continue the good work in the ‘Pink City’.

12:20 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 10 runs with 7 wickets and 12 balls remaining.

12:18 pm: Rana has ended up looking a genuine contender for the Indian middle order slot in limited overs. Seems fairly well organized, good temperament and can chip in a few overs too. One to watch out for!

12:13 pm: I wonder if KKR is starting to get into a shell now. Long time since the last boundary. And the scoring rate has dropped. — These two have certainly cut out the risks for the last few overs (16 off the last three, with no boundaries), but KKR remain in control of the required rate for now. One quiet over could make things interesting, of course.

11:07 pm: Laughlin to Karthik, 1 run, shortish outside off, slapped away to third man.

11:04 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 38 runs with 7 wickets and 29 balls remaining.

10:53 pm: 59 to get now, from 45 balls. In walks DK.

10:36 pm: In walks Nitish Rana. He made an impressive half-century in KKR’s last game against Delhi Daredevils.

10:28 pm: The Royals lack a power-hitter in the middle order. Need to bring in Klaasen for Short to beef up the line-up. As for KKR, they have a perfect big-hitter in face of Andre Russell.

10:20 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 114 runs with 9 wickets and 14.1 overs remaining.

10:16 pm: With a relatively small target; if KKR score anything over 40 in the powerplay, Shubman Gill should be promoted and allowed to play at No.4. If at all he fails, Rana, DK and Russell can make amends easily . Best opportunity to test the young guy.

10:07 pm: Gowtham to Narine, 1 run, steps out and works this indrifter down to deep midwicket.

9:59 pm: Kolkata Knight Riders require another 160 runs with 9 wickets and 19.0 overs remaining.

9:52 pm: A stop-start innings for Royals against a spin-heavy KKR attack. Chawla, Kuldeep and Rana finish with combined figures of 4 for 52 from ten overs. An off-day for Sunil Narine, and that has allowed Royals to just about get to 160. Do they have the attack to defend it against an explosive KKR line-up? Shashank will help you find out when he takes over for the start of the second innings.

9:26 pm: Narine’s figures of 0 for 48 are his worst ever figures in the IPL, and second worst in all T20.

9:20 pm: Chawla to Stokes, OUT, Another dismissal against wristspin for Stokes. Excellent bowling from Chawla, saw Stokes coming early and tossed it wider and slower. He ended up too much under the ball and not enough behind it, and it was the googly too, spinning away from him and causing him to skew his attempted slog over mid-on to the man at cover, who moved backwards and to his left to get under the skier.

9:07 pm: RR should go the SRH way and replace Short with Joffra Archer. They have good opening in Rahane-Tripathi anyways. Also allows Stokes and Buttler to bat at their correct positions. Do not forget Archer’s fielding and batting abilities as well.

8:48 pm: I think the refresh of squads after every couple of years in the IPL has to be done away with and replaced with a trading system. KKR currently is doing so well in grooming the likes of Mavi and Shubman Gill, giving them time to settle in, they should be able to reap the benefits too!

8:43 pm: Rahul Tripathi is the best option for opening slot along with Rahane. Don’t why RR is insisting on sending him in middle order despite his success at the top for Rising Pune.

8:23 pm: Rahane striking at 200, Short at about 50. Narine going for 18 an over. T20 cricket eh?

8:21 pm: Only three times has Narine conceded more than 18 in an over in his IPL career – 19 v KXIP in 2014, 20 v DD in 2015, and 23 v KXIP in 2013.

8:14 pm: D’Arcy Short has a strike rate of 127.8 against spin as compared to 161.76 against the faster men. Against legspinners, he’s scored 183 off 146 balls.

7:25 pm: May 20, 2012. That was the last time Rajasthan Royals lost a match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Since then, they’ve won nine in a row here in the IPL, and 14 in a row overall.

Here are Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Heinrich Klassen, Benjamin Stokes, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jos Buttler, Ajinkya Rahane, Darcy Short, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Ben Laughlin, Stuart Binny, Dushmantha Chameera, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Vikram Birla, Midhun S, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Jatin Saxena, Ankit Sharma, Mahipal Lomror.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c and WK), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi and Tom Curran.