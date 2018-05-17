IPL 2018 LIVE Score, RCB vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates: Virat Kohli and team in do-or-die situation at home

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, RCB vs SRH: Virat Kohli’s team need win to stay alive.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, RCB vs SRH: For the first time this season, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to pick up successive wins, both home and away. Now, with their season on the line, Bangalore return home to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Irrespective of how other results pan out, wins in both their matches is non-negotiable for RCB, although mathematical possibilities could see them miraculously enter the playoffs even with just one win. That’s a route they would like to avoid under all circumstances.

Each of the last three wins, against Mumbai, Delhi and Punjab have been a result of some mind-blowing bowling performances, led by red-hot Umesh Yadav. Now as they face the best bowling side, RCB would be banking heavily on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, who have been a key factor in their win while chasing.

As for Hyderabad, they have already assured themselves a playoff. It means they could let some untested players have an opportunity but without disturbing the team balance. It is also a good opportunity for other players to replace misfiring Manish Pandey.

