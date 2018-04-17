IPL 2018 Score MI vs RCB Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates: MI challenge too much for Virat Kohli’s team, beat by 41 runs

IPL 2018 Score MI vs RCB Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma is looking for his first win of the season.

IPL 2018 Score MI vs RCB Cricket Score: Winless Mumbai Indians will aim to register their maiden win when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Currently, at the bottom of the points table, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost all the three matches played. First, against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad and to Delhi Daredevils. In the upcoming match, they would like to turn the tables around with a good performance. The batting and the bowling departments have failed to perform as a unit so far and in order to change their fortunes, Mumbai will have to look into this before its too late.

Bangalore on the other hand, have had a mixed start to the tournament, losing the opener to KKR but making a comeback against Kings XI Punjab at Chinnaswamy Stadium and then losing a high-scoring game to Rajasthan Royals. To win their match against MI, RCB need to set their bowling combination right. Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, no other bowler has yet shown the potential to lead the bowling attack. Umesh Yadav sure did show a moment of spark against KXIP but could not carry the same performance against RR.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket Score:

11:36 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 80 runs with 4 wickets and 18 balls remaining.

11:28 pm: Parthiv, de Kock, Kohli, AB, Mandeep, CDG, Sundar, Negi, Woakes, Chahal, Yadav. It really can’t be that hard, can it?

11:10 pm: Bumrah to Kohli, 1 run, short outside off, and he pulls this along the ground. Falls just short of midwicket and the throw hits Kishan’s eyes on the bounce! This looks bad. He’s on the ground, whimpering in pain. Hardik Pandya’s hands on his head, he was the man who threw the ball.

10:43 pm: Royal Challengers Bangalore require another 155 runs with 8 wickets and 13.0 overs remaining.

10:35 pm: The RCB strategy of playing your best batsmen at the top is flawed… you dont need ABD and Virat out in the middle to score at a decent pace in the power play, Mandeep or Sundar can do that…. this just increases the risk of their best batsmen getting out playing a risky shot in the powerplay.

10:31 pm: McClenaghan to de Kock, OUT, Crashes into off stump! McClenaghan removes de Kock for the third time in five games! Good length outside off, but always angling into de Kock. He came charging down the wicket to slap it past cover, but the ball goes under his bat and straight into the top of off stump. McClenaghan’s pumped!

10:25 pm: Come on RCB… following match after match, year after year, only to be disappointed. Give me a cracking 70+ run powerplay to set the stage for overhauling this total today!” — Mustafizur won’t make it easy.

10:21 pm: RCB needs a pitch hitter like Sunil Narine – which will blast during 1st powerplay and put RCB ahead.” — yep, could’ve used Washington Sundar today.

10:00 pm: Two wickets off the first two balls and then a proper hammering yet again for RCB. That means they will have a 200 plus chase for a second-time running. If there’s some consolation, they only have to look back at the previous game here, where Delhi Daredevils chased down a similar total to win. Ewin Lewis took charge with a sparkling half-century to set the tone, Rohit’s knock proved to be the icing. For the first time this season, he wasn’t slogging the ball and allowed his timing to take over. What followed was a stunning exhibition of clean hitting. This should be an action-packed chase and Sreshth Shah will be back shortly for that.

9:43 pm: Presume Woakes will bowl one. Who will bowl the other? Umesh? Kohli had a word with bowling coach Nehra at the boundary. Now comes in to have a chat with Woakes. Presumably about the fields for Pollard and Rohit. Let’s see. Can Rohit get to his 100?

9:26 pm: MI have the worst death overs run rate in first inns this season and RCB have the worst death overs economy. Some turnaround so far. Can they sustain it?

9:15 pm: Pollard has been dismissed by Chahal thrice in 30 balls.

9:07 pm: Mohammed Siraj to KH Pandya, 1 run.

8:45 pm: Chahal to Sharma, 1 run, tossed up full on middle and leg. Rohit comes down the wicket and drives past the non-striker. Almost a caught-and-bowled chance for Chahal first up

8:35 pm: Siraj has conceded at least 45 in each of the three T20Is he’s played for India. He’s conceded 16 already off his first here.

8:31 pm: Evin Lewis has set Wankhede Stadium with his blistering batting.

8:23 pm: I have never seen MI struggle this much at any of the previous IPL seasons. Some of the best players have been thrown away. New players have joined. But still fighting hard to find their rhythm. Senior players are not among runs. Will this season be a tragedy for MI? — Can’t write them off. They’ve had a history of bouncing back. The game’s just begun.

8:18 pm: One major problem for RCB thus far has been lack of support from the other end when Umesh or Sundar have bowled well. Here again, same error.” Seems that way. Early days.

8:14 pm: Dream start for Virat Kohli?

8:09 pm: Umesh is the second bowler to take wickets off first two balls of an IPL innings. First was Praveen Kumar v CSK in 2011; he got Srikkanth Anirudha and Suresh Raina then.

8:07 pm: Umesh Yadav you beauty! The sound of Timber much more satisfying than sixes in T2).

RCB opt to bowl. “It seems damp, there’s cloud cover, this is a tough ground to defend, so we want to chase,” says Kohli. Rohit feels dew could be a factor in the second half and one they need to counter.

Here are Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Corey Anderson, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman