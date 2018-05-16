IPL 2018 LIVE Score MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score, Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab Updates: Ashwin asks Rohit Sharma’s team to bat first

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, MI vs KXIP: If Mumbai lose today they will be out of the tournament.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, MI vs KXIP: Mumbai Indians will go all out against Kings XI Punjab if they want to stay alive this year. If they win they will move to the fourth spot but if they lose, then its game over. Their net run rate is 0.405, which is better even than the table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad because so many of their losses were close. But they cannot avail its advantage if they lose to Kings XI.

Considering that, Rohit Sharma may not mind facing a side that is propped on the shoulders of two batsmen. Kings XI’s openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle are massive threats, especially at a small ground like the Wankhede Stadium, but break through them and there’s not much left. Kings XI desperately need their middle order to step up.