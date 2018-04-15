IPL 2018 Score KXIP vs CSK Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Updates: MS Dhoni’s fifty fails to beat Kings, lose by 4 runs

IPL 2018 Score KXIP vs CSK Score: Ashwin was let go by CSK in this year’s action.

IPL 2018 Score KXIP vs CSK Score: Good comeback from CSK. Kings XI have certainly fallen 30-40 runs short of where they would have wanted to end up at. It’s actually a pretty underwhelming total, and bizarre as it feels to say that after 197 on the board, don’t lose sight of the fact that they were 100 in the ninth over. This is exactly what happened with Mumbai Indians yesterday, and every fan knows how that ended up.

11:45 pm: Sharma to Dhoni, no run, excellent! Wide yorker, bang on the line. An inch here or there and it was a wide. But it’s right inside. Top stuff from Mohit. Dhoni brings the bat down and just hits the ground.

11:42 pm: Dhoni back on strike. Tense faces in the crowd with faint chants of “Dhoni Dhoni” as the IS Bindra Stadium bites its nails.

11:35 pm: Whats the use of holding back Bravo if you don’t get out and let him hit.

11:28 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 55 runs with 6 wickets and 18 balls remaining.

11:17 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 69 runs with 6 wickets and 25 balls remaining.

11:16 pm: Sran to Jadeja, 2 runs, short, cuts into Jadeja and gives him no pace, pulled away backward of square leg and this time they charge back for the second.

11:13 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 75 runs with 6 wickets and 29 balls remaining.

11:11 pm: Ashwin to Dhoni, no run, a length ball that slides in and hits Dhoni in front of leg as he misses the flick.

11:01 pm: Dhoni getting a pill and a back rub. It’s the same back that has troubled him for years.

10:57 pm: Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rayudu, 2 runs, short of a length, gets down on one knee and pulls to deep midwicket.

10:44 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 117 runs with 7 wickets and 11.0 overs remaining.

10:39 pm: Unfortunately, these days with asking rate above 10 and Dhoni at the crease, is not much of a hope.

10:33 pm: Ashwin to Billings, OUT, will Ashwin review that? Appeals for the leg before but the signal is four off the bat. Yes, he goes for it. Another legbreak from Ashwin. Floats it up just enough to entice Billings to get down and sweep. There is absolutely no bat involved, which seemed pretty obvious to start off. UltraEdge confirms it, and three reds on Hawkeye as ball crashes into off-stump. Good review. Ashwin was super-confident of that and you could see why. That seemed pretty plumb from the outset

10:26 pm: Mujeeb Ur Rahman to Rayudu, no run, fullish length outside off, driven into cover.

10:15 pm: Chennai Super Kings require another 165 runs with 9 wickets and 16.3 overs remaining.

10:11 pm: Sharma to Watson, OUT, there’s the early wicket that Kings XI were looking for as Watson’s caught at short fine leg. A back-of-the-hand slower ball from Mohit and Watson tries to whip it through the leg side. Gets the timing all wrong and skews it in the air off the leading edge.

10:05 pm: Sharma to Watson, FOUR runs, deft! Hangs back in the crease and opens the face of his bat to a short of a length delivery and beats short third man diving to his left.

10:00 pm: Sran to Watson, 1 run, good stop from Mujeeb. Short and wide outside off, carved away over backward point. Third man gets across to his right, and does a good job to stop the ball.

9:21 pm: The Man from South africa playing his 200th 20-20 today that too for our Yel-lov army.

9:16 pm: Against offspin, in IPLs since 2015, Yuvraj Singh has a strike rate of just 67.8. Against right-arm legspinners, he has a strike rate of just 109.5. Struggling to score against those two forms is why his overall strike rate against spin is just 102.1 in this period.

8:47 pm: Watson to Agarwal, 1 run, off the middle this time as he pulls it out to deep midwicket. 100 up in the ninth over. Shades of the Mumbai-DD game yesterday.

8:41 pm: Harbhajan Singh to Rahul, OUT, KL Rahul c Bravo b Harbhajan Singh 37 (22b 7×4 0x6) SR: 168.18

8:26 pm: Chahar to Gayle, SIX runs, a length ball that nicely sits up for him outside off, around the fifth or sixth-stump line, and Gayle mows it over long-on with a clean swing of the arms

8:09 pm: Gayle against offspin in IPL Powerplays goes at only 6.5 an over.

7:57 pm: Alright then, Chris Gayle saunters out with KL Rahul. We had a slug fest in the first game. Who knows what we’ll see if these two get going tonight! Rahul on strike, and he will face up to Deepak Chahar.

7:47 pm: R Ashwin v MS Dhoni. That’s a line that, until a few years ago, we never thought we’d see in an IPL. And yet, that’s where we’re at today. CSK have returned after two years in exile with the same captain as the face of the franchise, while their once-premier offspinner will now lead their opponents into the field. Hello folks, and welcome to ESPNcricinfo’s live coverage of Match 12 of the 2018 IPL at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Oh, and also, Suresh Raina, CSK’s most durable workhorse, will miss a match for the Kings for the first time ever.

