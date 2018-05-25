IPL 2018 LIVE Score, KKR vs SRH Live Qualifier 2 Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Karthik, Williamson battle for final berth

sqIPL 2018 LIVE Score, KKR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Kane Williamson, Dinesh Karthik battle for final berth.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, KKR vs SRH Qualifier 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad were having one of the best seasons in the IPL history until they lost momentum in final few league matches and also lost their direct chance to final after losing to Chennai Super Kings. They have emerged as the most sublime batting side with an ability to run riots with their catastrophic bowling. But due to the structure of the tournament, the Orange Brigade have a chance for resurrection when they face off against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Eliminator 2.

Hyderabad in the coming years will be remembered as the team who had the ability to defend small totals with likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul and Rashid Khan. Bhuvi has the ability to outsmart the enemy with his bowling variations, Kaul can get on the opponents’ nerves. As for Khan, he delivers the knockout punch to the opposition side. Hyderabad’s bowling is like an Ode to the fans.

WATCH| IPL 2018, KKR vs SRH Live Qualifier 2 Score

When chasing a score, Kane Williamson clinical play and Shikhar Dhawan’s blitzkrieg rocks the stadium. However, that is where all the good things end for them. The likes of Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey have been a big disappointment for Hyderabad.

And that is where Kolkata Knight Riders have been brilliant this season because if Lynn doesn’t hit you, Narine will. If Karthik doesn’t smash you, Russell will. If Narine doesn’t make you question why you ever picked up a bat, Kuldeep will. This is from the team that came out of the IPL auction with the smallest. So today, any team who loses it’s a goodbye to them for the season.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket Score:



Here are Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders squads: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Tom Curran.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squads: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales