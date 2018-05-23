IPL 2018 LIVE Score, KKR vs RR Live Eliminator 1 Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Buttler-less Royals eye win

IPL 2018 Live Score, KKR vs RR Eliminator 1: Kolkata bank their hope on home-advantage.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, KKR vs RR Live Eliminator 1: Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals ended on the third and fourth spot respectively on IPL points table with not a lot separating the two sides. Now in the bid to get an inch closer to the final, KKR and RR will go all out against each other at Eden Gardens. For KKR, the management would play the best XI as there is not much depth in the side. This means the big shots – Sunil Narine, Nitin Rana, Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik will have to be amongst runs if KKR wants to overcome Royals. The problem is how will they use the young and talented Shubman Gill. The 19-year-old Punjabi boy has amassed 145 runs in 11 matches and a fifty despite playing more of a finishers role for KKR.

It is the fast bowling department where KKR has to scratch their head. Ideally, the management should go in with Prasidh Krishna and Javon Searless but the latter could be replaced with Tom Curran. The spin department is led by Sunil Narine with Piyush Chawla and Kuldeep Yadav demolishing the opponents in the mid-overs. The final two slots in the playing XI are likely to be taken up by Nitish Rana and Andre Russell.

WATCH| KKR vs RR LIVE Streaming Online, IPL 2018 Eliminator 1

As for Rajasthan Royals, they are a team full of exciting overseas talent. All that talent, however, took time to adjust to the Indian conditions and a fair bit of shuffling has out them into the firing mode. Sadly, by the time it happened, Jos Butler and Ben Stokes had to be scratched off the roster. The absence of the two big names especially Butler will handicap Royals. Another concern for RR is Jofra Archer. Archer has been lethal with leather but still has to give a glimpse with the willow.

Eden Gardens is KKR’s lair, and Royals have an awful record there with only one win in seven matches.

Here are the squads for the match:

Rajasthan Royals: Rahul Tripathi, Jofra Archer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Krishnappa Gowtham, Stuart Binny, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin, D Arcy Short, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Shivam Mavi, Cameron Delport, Tom Curran.