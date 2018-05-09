IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs MI, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Updates: Resurgent Mumbai to take on hot and cold Kolkata

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma’s team need to win today to stay alive.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs MI: Back in the mix riding consecutive victories, a buoyant Mumbai Indians (MI) will cross swords with an iffy Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the second time in a space of three days in a crunch Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Eden Gardens. Recovering from a slow start, defending champions MI recorded back-to-back wins against Kings XI Punjab and KKR to jump to fifth spot (8 points from 10 games) in the table, a rung below their rivals (10 points from 10 games) on the morrow.

KKR, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold, winning five and losing an equal number of matches. While the Dinesh Karthik-led side have not managed to string together consistent performances, MI led by India’s limited-over Vice Captain Rohit Sharma have looked like a team on a mission to turn the tide in their favour at the end of the season. Mumbai were on the verge of falling by the wayside after a series of reversals before they managed to pull through in the previous two games.

Pitch Conditions: The Eden Gardens track is considered as one of the better batting surfaces although spinners tend to come into action as the match wears on. Spinners have enjoyed bowling here in IPL games as well.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians squads:

KKR squad: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, R. Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi, Tom Curran.

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.