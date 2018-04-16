IPL 2018 Score KKR vs DD Cricket Score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils Updates: Knights of Riders demolish Daredevils, beat by 71 runs

IPL 2018 Score KKR vs DD Cricket Score: Gautam Gambhir is back at the Eden Gardens but as Delhi Daredevils captain.

IPL 2018 Score KKR vs DD Cricket Score: Nitish Rana cracked a fine half century while Andre Russell blasted a 12-ball 44 to propel Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to 200/9 in 20 overs against Delhi Daredevils in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens on Monday. Rana (59) played a gem of an innings, selecting his shots with aplomb, as he hit five fours and four sixes to set up KKR’s onslaught and allow Russell, who was dropped on 7 by Jason Roy, to go for the big shots from the word go. Rana took 35 balls for his 59.

Russell hit six sixes in a three-over period where the hosts bludgeoned 54 runs before leg-spinner Rahul Tewatia (3/18) put a lid on the proceedings by taking three wickets in the last overs and conceding just one run. Rana and Russell stitched together a 61-run partnership in just 22 balls for the fifth wicket. Trent Boult started off with a maiden to give Delhi a good start. Lynn failed to get the New Zealand pacer away and took eight balls to open his account by hitting a six over midwicket off Chris Morris, who was returning to the team in place of Daniel Christian.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils Cricket Score:

11:16 pm: Delhi Daredevils require another 73 runs with 1 wicket and 37 balls remaining.

11:10 pm: loud appeal for lbw. It’s given. Shankar will review this. He’s caught on the back foot trying to flick. He’s shuffled too. Middle and leg stump visible. This will be plumb if he hasn’t got bat on it.

11:05 pm: Delhi Daredevils require another 88 runs with 4 wickets and 55 balls remaining

11:01 pm: Really really really really stupid from Tewatia. Absolute no need of that shot. There already had been a six. The run rate was good enough. Tewatia just had to rotate strike. Really disappointed — That wasn’t what he was sent to do though, they have more capable batsmen for that role.

10:57 pm: Curran to Tewatia, OUT, straight toe extra cover. The Tewatia experiment ends quickly. It’s a length ball outside off and he can get neither power, or elevation as he tries to clear the fielder there. Russell, the man, slightly wrongfooted – moving to his left – but holds on above his right shoulder.

10:42 pm: Delhi Daredevils require another 132 runs with 7 wickets and 13.0 overs remaining.

10:36 pm: Narine to Pant, 1 run, length ball spinning away from off and he does well not to let it go past him. He’s beaten in flight as he steps out but manages to tuck it into the midwicket region.

10:33 pm: Chawla to Roy, 1 wide, OUT, leg-side stumping! Roy loses his balance completely. It’s a slider down leg side that keeps going away from him as he walks down the pitch for some reason. Has to reach out a long way for the flick and he won’t get there. Karthik’s toughest task there is gathering the ball. He does that properly and then the stumping is relatively easy

9:39 pm: Morris to Rana, OUT, slower ball, miscues as he tries to loft it over the off side and sends it soaring into the sky. Gambhir settles under it at cover. End of a top innings.

9:22 pm: With the 3rd SIX, Russell has scored 256 FOURS 257 SIXES in T20’s. A rare feat.

9:15 pm: Mohammed Shami to Russell, 2 runs, dropped. Roy gets around it but does not time his dive well. Russell gets a top-edge on this slow short delivery and with no room, he skewed it off the toe-end

9:12 pm: Mohammed Shami to Russell, SIX runs, shot! A short one that climbs into him hurriedly, and Russell jumps and flays it over the third man region with a well-timed ramp.

9:01 pm: Mohammed Shami to Karthik, 1 run, good length around off, lets it come on before opening the face to run it down to third man.

8:30 pm: First over was maidan, still KKR managed to score 50 runs in PP! Great going!!

8:22 pm: I think Gambhir should let Boult complete his 4 over spell by 7th over there is no need to keep a pure new ball bowler for death overs.

8:14 pm: Boult to Narine, OUT, Pant lobs it up, slip completes the catch. Is it the second bouncer? The umpires are checking….it’s just under the shoulder. We all know the theory. Short ball to Narine. Boult goes with that, cramps him on the hook and gets it to tickle the top edge. Pant leaps up, one-handed, but he can’t hold on. Slip has a few yards to cover behind and completes a simple catch.

8:06 pm: Morris from the other end. A slip in place.

8:00 pm: Ricky Ponting has rung the bell at Eden Gardens and out walk the umpires. Sunil Narine has walked out as well.

7:55 pm: Last season, Sunil Narine scored only 16 off 20 balls against pace when they bowled short, and was out four times. Will Knight Riders choose to open with him against Daredevils, and will they attack him with Shami and Boult banging it in? On the other end, Lynn has struck at 177.4 v pacers but only 77.8 v spinners this IPL and got out to spin twice. And both his spin dismissals came against left-arm spin. DD could begin with Nadeem.

7:48 pm: Shubman Gill is finally getting to play his debut IPL match.

7:36 pm: Gautam Gambhir’s record against KKR, from back in the day: 147 runs in five matches at an average of 36.75, a strike rate of 123.52, and a top score of 71 not out. That was between 2008 and 2010.

7:33 pm: Delhi Daredevils have won the toss and elected to bowl.

Gambhir says, “Emotional comeback to the Eden Gardens. Kolkata have the most loyal fanbase in the country.” He doesn’t expect the pitch to change too much and he reckons the dew will come in. Delhi have Chris Morris returning from illness, he’s replacing Dan Christian.

Dinesh Karthik says KKR have one change. Tom Curran is replacing Mitch Johnson.

7:26 pm: Given how the bowl spins at Eden garden, is there any chance of Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane making his Debut today?

7:23 pm: Batting teams are attacking the first over and scoring a LOT more in Powerplays this year than any year before. But bowlers are slowing them down in the middle overs – the googly has been bowled 194 times this season and earned 13 wickets..

7:13 pm: DD should let Maxwell open with Jason Roy. Maxi will be better off facing fast bowlers than Chawla, Narine and Kuldeep. The pair can make maximum use of the powerplay. Shreyas and Gambhir can negotiate the spin trio in the middle overs. — Good in theory, but teams don’t mind attacking the weaker players of spin in the Powerplay. Just ask McCullum

7:06 pm: Good evening! Welcome to our coverage of tonight’s game. Up for grabs tonight is a push into the big cluster of four-pointers on the table. That is for whoever wins. The loser tonight will be tied in first place for the last three teams. Not a great place to be after four games.

Here are Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Daredevils squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav

Delhi Daredevils (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Gautam Gambhir(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Glenn Maxwell, Shreyas Iyer, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult