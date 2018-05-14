IPL 2018 LIVE Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs RCB Updates: Ashwin’s army seek win for playoffs

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, KXIP vs RCB: Punjab one step away from playoffs.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, KXIP vs RCB: The season is almost over for Royal Challengers Bangalore while Kings XI Punjab is seeking for one more push to close down on their playoff chances as the two teams lock horns at Holkar Stadium, Indore. The Aswhin-led side is currently at the third spot in the league table with 12 points. As for RCB, they sit ‘comfortably’ at the seventh position with eight points. The point that differentiates Bangalore and Punjab is their opening partnership. On one hand, where Brendon McCullum and de Kock have failed to give their team a strong start forcing RCB to consistently change its opening combination, KL Rahul and Chris Gayle have thrashed the opponents bowling side. Rahul has run riot this season and posted his third straight fifty during KXIP loss in Indore.

Bangalore meanwhile, would be eyeing to continue their winning momentum as they secured a win against Delhi courtesy Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers masterclass. As for bowling, both teams will also be wary of their death-bowling issues on a ground with a notable flat pitch and short boundaries. Bangalore have been the most expensive death-overs team this season, while Punjab has leaked a little over 70 runs in the last five overs during their loss to KKR. A sigh of relief for RCB would that in their last clash, a red-hot Umesh Yadav neutralised a strong start from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. The fast bowler’s season-best figures of 3 for 23 also came against Punjab.

WATCH| KXIP vs RCB, IPL 2018 LIVE Score

Here are Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Cricket Score:

Here are Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (Captain), Yuvraj Singh, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (Wicket-keeper), Chris Gayle, David Miller, Aaron Finch, Marcus Stoinis, Mayank Agarwal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran, Andrew Tye, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.