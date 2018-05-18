IPL 2018 LIVE Score, Delhi Daredevils vs Chennai Super Kings Updates, DD vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Prestige battle for home team

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, DD vs CSK: Delhi fight for pride in penultimate match.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score, DD vs CSK: On one hand, where the diesel prices have hit an all-time high in Delhi, the city’s IPL team is stuck in yet another low. Reeling from a hat-trick of defeats, including one from last week knockout punch, Delhi Daredevils will now battle for pride against Chennai Super Kings in their penultimate game at Feroz Shah Kotla. Chennai most recent victory against the league table leaders Sunrisers Hyderabad saw Deepak Chahr marking his return from injury with a stingy opening spell. Another superhuman performance came from Ambati Rayudu who smashed an unbeaten maiden IPL century and sealed the win along with captain MS Dhoni.

Talking of the Daredevils of Delhi, the sigh relief in their surrender to Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in their previous match came in the face of Rishabh Pant’s fifty and dream start for Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane. Opening the bowling, the leggie made him the toast of the evening on Twitter, while Abhishek Sharma, the U19 World Cup winner played a clinical unbeaten 46 runs innings.

But if Daredevils are to muster a fight against Dhoni’s men, they will need their bowlers to check the run flow in the Powerplay. The most expensive attack in the first six and the middle overs, Daredevils have conceded over 40 runs per wicket during the two phases.

Here are DD vs CSK Live Cricket Score:

Here are DD and CSK squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Prithvi Shaw, Jason Roy, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Harshal Patel, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Junior Dala, Trent Boult, Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Liam Plunkett, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Manjot Kalra, Naman Ojha, Sayan Ghosh

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Sam Billings, MS Dhoni (WK/C), Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, David Willey, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Faf du Plessis, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, N Jagadeesan