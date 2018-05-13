IPL 2018 LIVE Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score, CSK vs SRH Updates: After Orange army, Yellow brigade eye for playoff

IPL 2018, CSK vs SRH: Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs

IPL 2018 LIVE Score: The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to return to their winning ways when they face table-toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Chennai, who sit at the second spot in the points-table, are yet to qualify for the playoffs as the yellow brigade suffered a four-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals in their last encounter on Friday.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have already sealed a playoff berth and will be eyeing another win to consolidate their position. On Friday, a combined batting effort by Suresh Raina, skipper M.S. Dhoni and opener Shane Watson helped Chennai post a fighting total of 176 against Rajasthan. However, the bowlers led them down as Chennai failed to defend a good total.

So far, batsmen are the major reason behind Chennai’s success as they have been in top form this season, however, death-over bowling still remains a concern. Most of the batsmen — Ambati Rayudu, Australian Shane Watson, West Indian Dwayne Bravo, M.A. Dhoni and Suresh Raina — have contributed whenever the team needed.

As for the visitors, another win will hand them their seventh consecutive victory this season. The Kane Williamson-led side is currently in red-hot form. In their last encounter, Hyderabad hammered Delhi Daredevils by nine wickets while chasing a massive total of 188 runs. The orange army is capable of putting huge totals as well as defending low scores.

Overall, its Hyderabad’s bowling unit led by the overseas spin twins — Afghan Rashid Khan and Bangladeshi Shakib Al Hasan — who have been instrumental till now.

Here are Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Cricket Score:



Here are Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad Squads:

Chennai Super Kings- MS Dhoni(Captain/Wicket-keeper), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Lungi Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, David Willey

Sunrisers Hyderabad- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shakib Al Hasan, Kane Williamson(Captain), Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Mohammad Nabi, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Tanmay Agarwal, Shreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehdi Hasan, Alex Hales