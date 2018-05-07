IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score SRH vs RCB, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Updates: Can Virat Kohli and team turn around poor performance?

IPL 2018 Live Cricket Score, SRH vs RCB: Virat Kohli and team need to win all the matches to qualify for play-offs.

IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score SRH vs RCB: Royal Challengers will be hoping for their batting department to click when they square off against the fearsome Sunrisers Hyderabad bowling at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Apart from Virat Kolhi, no other batsman has so far been competent. Be it AB de Villiers, Brendon McCullum or even Quinton de Kock, the big names have failed to deliver for RCB. Even after only three wins in nine games, Kohli appears optimistic, perhaps because RCB overcame a bleak win-loss record in 2016 to make it to the final. The Virat Kohli-led team also need to sort out the bowling as well. They have conceded 12.7 runs an over in the death. Another thing that RCB has added to their arsenal is poor fielding. One of the best fielding sides two weeks into the season, RCB in their last four games, have dropped eight of 21 catches.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers are comfortably perched on top of the table. They are undisputed masters of defending a total. And in their previous match against Delhi Daredevils, the Hyderabad batsmen pulled off their best chase of the season. Shikhar Dhawan seemed to be finding form, which is good news for them.

WATCH| IPL LIVE Streaming SRH vs RCB

Here are SRH vs RCB LIVE Cricket Score:

Here are Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Alex Hales, Bhuvneshwar, Dhawan, Shakib, Williamson, Manish Pandey, Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Rashid Khan, Ricky Bhui, Hooda, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan, Nabi, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Sachin Baby, Chris Jordan, Stanlake, Tanmay Agarwal, Sreevats Goswami, Bipul Sharma, Mehedi Hasan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.