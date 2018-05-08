IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score RR vs KXIP, Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Updates: Last chance for Ajinkya Rahane’s side to stay alive

IPL 2018, RR vs KXIP Live Score Match: Last chance for Ajinkya Rahane’s side to stay alive.

IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score RR vs KXIP: It will be the last chance for Rajasthan Royals to stay alive in this year’s IPL as they go against the star-studded and batting heavy Kings XI Punjab at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Despite having names like Ben Stokes, Jos Butler, D’Arcy Short, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat, Rajasthan have struggled to perform as a unit. Even in the three matches won, it is more of a one-man show than a combined team effort like that of Chennai or Hyderabad.

Rajasthan Royals are on a brink elimination with just three wins in nine matches. Their failing middle order and incompetent bowling attack is the common thread across three losses, including the most recent one against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday, when they slumped from 84 for 2 in the 11th over to finish at 152 for 9.

Now, when they meet the same opponents for the second time in three days, they will desperately want the likes of Short and Stokes – who haven’t managed a fifty between them in 15 innings – to belatedly find some form.

Kings XI, meanwhile, have been the dark horses of the season. They were questioned for their buying policy after the auction, but the way things have fallen into the place has silenced the critics. Ashwin’s captaincy during the crucial moments of the matches has been splendid. Apart from him KL Rahul and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have been the most consistent players so far for Punjab but it is Chris ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle who has made the difference.

The teams faced each other for the first time this season on Sunday. Thanks to KL Rahul’s 84 off 54 balls, Kings XI romped home by six wickets at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

WATCH| IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score RR vs KXIP

Here are RR vs KXIP LIVE Cricket Score:

Here are Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab squads:

Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Ben Stokes, D’Arcy Short, Jatin Saxena, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler, Prashant Chopra, Sanju Samson, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Aryaman Birla, Ben Laughlin, Dhawal Kulkarni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Sudhesan Midhun

Kings XI Punjab:

Aaron Finch, David Miller, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Chris Gayle, Manzoor Dar, Marcus Stoinis, Pardeep Sahu, Yuvraj Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Lokesh Rahul, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Barinder Sran, Ben Dwarshuis, Mayank Dagar, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravichandran Ashwin