IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score RCB vs MI, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Updates: No room for error for both teams

IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score RCB vs MI: Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli need to win today’s match.

IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score RCB vs MI: As Mumbai Indians gear up to go against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will have no room for error at this stage. With two wins each in the first half of the season, there is little breathing room for either of the teams. Realistically, both RCB and MI will need to win six of the seven remaining matches to have a shot at making the playoffs. This makes this head-on clash more critical for both teams. On one hand, where Mumbai managed to win their last game, RCB lost theirs. Mumbai left out Kieron Pollard to organise an underperforming middle order, while Royals gave chance to Tim Southee which had strengthened what had till then been one of the worst bowling attacks in the competition.

Excluding Pollard has not been fully tested yet, since Mumbai lost just two wickets against Chennai Super Kings, but their batting order- with Ben Cutting also slotting in, replacing Mustafizur Rahman- looked ominous, with serious hitting ability up until the eighth spot.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mustifizur Rahman, Adam Milne, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Rahul Chahar, Evin Lewis, Saurabh Tiwary, Ben Cutting, Pradeep Sangwan, JP Duminy, Tajinder Singh, Sharad Lumba, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Mayank Markande Akila Dhanajaya, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh and Mitchell McClenaghan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Chris Woakes, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Colin de Grandhomme, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Parthiv Patel, Tim Southee.