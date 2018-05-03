IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score KKR vs CSK, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Updates: Dhoni wave hits Eden Gardens

IPL 2018 Live KKR vs CSK: Dinesh Karthik’s chance for retribution.

IPL 2018 LIVE Match Score KKR vs CSK: It will be a chance for retribution for Kolkata Knight Riders as they gear up to face Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens. The previous match these two teams played became the talk of the town this season after Vinay Kumar’s faltered yorker transformed into a full-toss which was blasted by Dwayne Bravo into the stands. The match itself was high-scoring and some of the questions it prompted have remained the same. How these sides address them will likely determine the winner on Thursday evening. With halfway into the T20 tournament, the old warhorses of CSK have proved to be the best batting unit- in terms of run rate.

They are third in the powerplay but have the best batting scoring rate in the middle overs and the death where MS Dhoni has got back into his old form. However, the problem lies in the sloppiness of their bowling, which has been inconsistent so far. A lot has been anticipated by the return of South African pacer Lungi Ngidi but it is too early to come to the conclusion.

Luckily it would seem for CSK that KKR have failed to sustain the early momentum gained by their top order batting. The way Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa have faired so far has been quite impressive. But the problem lies in the inconsistent middle-order.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.