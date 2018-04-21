IPL 2018 LIVE Cricket Score KKR vs KXIP, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Updates: Chris Gayle storm reaches Eden Gardens

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs KXIP: Before the start of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders appeared to be the weakest side on paper.

IPL 2018 LIVE Score KKR vs KXIP LIVE Cricket Score: Before the start of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders appeared to be the weakest side on paper. But, two weeks into the tournament, the Dinesh Karthik-led outfit sits on top of IPL points table, winning three of their first four matches. KKR’s top order has found its form at the right time and their India trio of Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik are in great touch. Sunil Narine too has played out of his skins and has provided some useful contributions with the bat. The fact that they won their last game with absolutely no contribution from Andre Russell will give more confidence to Dinesh Karthik. Chris Lynn’s form on top, however, remains to be a problem from the franchise. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have really come of age this season and seem to be the strongest side, going by their current form. Punjab has managed to put together a good mix of Indian and foreign players and with Chris Gayle’s return to form, looks like an unstoppable force. The spinners have also been in good form and Shivam Mavi is growing in confidence with every game. The only problem for KKR at this moment is the form of its overseas fast-bowlers.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Johnson, Ishank Jaggi, Prasidh Krishna, Vinay Kumar, Apoorv Wankhade, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles.

Kings XI Punjab – Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Axar Patel, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Ankit Rajpoot, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Ben Dwarshuis, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar.