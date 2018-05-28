IPL 2018 LIVE: MS Dhoni-led CSK fly back home, warm welcome awaits in Chennai

IPL 2018 LIVE: Chennai Super Kings are returning home. (Facebook)

IPL 2018 LIVE: The IPL trophy finally is back into the Chennai Super Kings cabinet after they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the final at Wankhede Stadium. Chennai did run into rough waters but still emerged as the most consistent side of this season. Their chase was an ode to their fans and Shane Watson’s blitzkrieg was the announcement of their return to the tournament. The Yellow army will now be returning home and according to their Facebook account, a warm welcome by the Whistle Podu army is guaranteed.