IPL 2018: KXIP coach Brad Hodge believes Mujeeb ur Rahman is improving under Ravichandran Ashwin’s leadership

IPL 2018: While acknowledging Ravichandran Ashwin’s leadership, Kings XI Punjab coach Brad Hodge also praised Mujeeb ur Rahman for his good performance in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. “Leadership plays an important role in a player’s development and young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman’s improved performance has a lot to do with playing under the wings of Ravichandran Ashwin,” Hodge said. “Mujeeb has shown a great level of composure. At such young age, he has confidence in his abilities. I would also give credit to Ashwin’s leadership skills. He has been very encouraging. Good leaders help talented players get to the next level,” the former Australian batsman added.

17-year-old Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman has so far played seven matches in the IPL, picking up as many wickets at an impressive economy rate of 6.51. His performances have been so impressive that in a match against Delhi Daredevils, Ashwin wanted the teenager to defend 17 runs in the last over. The teenager reacted to his skipper’s call by restricting the opposition to 12 runs.

Hodge said that he tries to inform Munjeeb about various processes without complicating things. “Mujeeb is a very simple human being. Therefore, it is important that one makes him aware about the various processes without making it complicated. Communication is one issue but we have very capable assistant coaches, who would pass any specific message that needs to be conveyed to him,” he added.

Mujeeb ur Rahman is the youngest player to play for his country and first male cricketer born in the 21st Century to play international cricket. He was born in the city of Khost, Afghanistan where he grew up and progressed.

Kings XI Punjab has impressed everyone with their performance this season. The team has won five matches out of seven. “I think the secret of KXIP’s success this season has been at the auction table itself. We went into auction with a plan which was successfully executed,” Hodge said.