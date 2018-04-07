IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rain threat looms over KKR, RCB match tomorrow

Rain could play spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) (Source: ICC)

IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rain could play spoilsport in Kolkata Knight Riders’ opening game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens here on Sunday. On the eve of the game, practice of both teams were cut short due to rain. “By the time I came, they had covered the wicket so I could not see the wicket. We haven’t thought about the toss, will decide it tomorrow,” KKR captain Dinesh Karthik said at the pre-match conference.

Kohli hit the nets straightaway after taking the field and batted for close to 30 minutes before light drizzle halted proceedings. Besides Kohli, star South African batsman AB De Villiers was also batting at the nets along with wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel. KKR followed RCB but just as they were warming up, rain cut short their rehearsal. Dashing Australian opener Chris Lynn and West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell were at the nets for the hosts. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected in the city as the cricketers and fans will have their fingers crossed for the marquee IPL clash.

KKR full squad: Dinesh Karthik (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Mitchell Johnson, Shubman Gill, Ranganath Vinay Kumar, Rinku Singh, Cameron Delport, Javon Searless, Apoorv Vijay Wankhade, Ishank Jaggi.

RCB squad – Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Woakes, Yuzvendra Singh Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Brendon McCullum, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Quinton De Kock, Mohammed Siraj, Corey Anderson, Colin De Grandhomme, M. Ashwin, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Mandeep Singh, Manan Vohra, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya, Aniket Choudhary, Pavan Deshpande, Anirudha Ashok Joshi.